$5M available for animal shelter upgrades

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State officials announce don Friday that $5 million has been made available for upgrades to animal shelters throughout the state.

The eligible organizations will be able to use the money to make major improvements, and ultimately, increase the quality of care toward the animals.

This is the third round of funding for the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund. A total of $15 million has been dedicated to the program since 2017.

Libby Post, Executive Director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation, said the following: