ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over half of New York State’s 62 counties have declared States of Emergency. The proclamations stem from the influx of migrants that have started being relocated throughout the state.
The pandemic-era asylum regulations of Title 42 ended on May 11, which was put in place to decrease the spread of COVID-19 across the United States border. The emergency health program being rescinded has opened the door to an increase of migrants into major hub areas, including New York City.
To help mitigate the new arrivals, New York City has begun branching out to counties throughout the state about relocating asylum-seekers to other regions. As of May 23, Albany County joined over thirty New York counties who have declared a State of Emergency, expressing concerns for their ability to take on potential new migrants.
The following counties have declared a State of Emergency since the beginning of May:
Counties
- Albany County
- Allegany County
- Broome County
- Cattaraugus County
- Cayuga County
- Chautauqua County
- Chemung County
- Columbia County
- Cortland County
- Delaware County
- Dutchess County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Genesee County
- Greene County
- Herkimer County
- Madison County
- Monroe County
- Niagara County
- Oneida County
- Onondaga County
- Orange County
- Orleans County
- Oswego County
- Otsego County
- Putnam County
- Rensselaer County
- Rockland County
- Saratoga County
- Schoharie County
- Schuyler County
- St. Lawrence County
- Sullivan County
- Tioga County
- Warren County
- Wyoming County
Several counties claim that they were already struggling to maintain housing for their current residents, and that to take on a sudden increase in population could cause further strain. Counties that declare a State of Emergency become eligible for pertinent state and federal assistance in the event of a county’s resources being exceeded.