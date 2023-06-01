ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over half of New York State’s 62 counties have declared States of Emergency. The proclamations stem from the influx of migrants that have started being relocated throughout the state.

The pandemic-era asylum regulations of Title 42 ended on May 11, which was put in place to decrease the spread of COVID-19 across the United States border. The emergency health program being rescinded has opened the door to an increase of migrants into major hub areas, including New York City.

To help mitigate the new arrivals, New York City has begun branching out to counties throughout the state about relocating asylum-seekers to other regions. As of May 23, Albany County joined over thirty New York counties who have declared a State of Emergency, expressing concerns for their ability to take on potential new migrants.

The following counties have declared a State of Emergency since the beginning of May:

Counties

Albany County

Allegany County

Broome County

Cattaraugus County

Cayuga County

Chautauqua County

Chemung County

Columbia County

Cortland County

Delaware County

Dutchess County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Genesee County

Greene County

Herkimer County

Madison County

Monroe County

Niagara County

Oneida County

Onondaga County

Orange County

Orleans County

Oswego County

Otsego County

Putnam County

Rensselaer County

Rockland County

Saratoga County

Schoharie County

Schuyler County

St. Lawrence County

Sullivan County

Tioga County

Warren County

Wyoming County

Several counties claim that they were already struggling to maintain housing for their current residents, and that to take on a sudden increase in population could cause further strain. Counties that declare a State of Emergency become eligible for pertinent state and federal assistance in the event of a county’s resources being exceeded.