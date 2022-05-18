ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five Capital Region mayors came together on Wednesday to ask the special master in charge of drawing the new congressional maps for New York State to keep them in one district. The mayors of Albany, Amsterdam, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady and Troy sent a joint letter with the plea.

Those five cities are the largest in their respective counties, and officials said they share the same social and economic interests with one another.

“At a time when people are often cynical about government working together, we stand here today unified in our desire to ensure we remain in the same congressional district,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

The final maps are due on Friday, May 20.