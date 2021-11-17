RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Five people are dead after flames ripped through a New York home late Tuesday night, according to police. Members of multiple fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and ambulance companies responded around 10:38 p.m. for a massive fire at a massive Long Island home.

Videos taken by local Nick Squires show giant flames engulfing the entire three-story muilti-family residence. Five residents escaped the fire uninjured, according to authorities.

But when the fire was extinguished, the bodies of five victims were discovered on the third floor of the home, police said. Their identities were withheld pending positive identification, officials said.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and detectives from the arson section responded to a request from the Riverhead Town Police to investigate the deadly fire. While the cause of the blaze was unclear, police said a preliminary investigation determined it to be noncriminal in nature, police said.