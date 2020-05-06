Latest News

$42M in HUD funding coming to Upstate NY

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making $42 million available for housing authorities in Upstate New York.

The money will help housing authorities and Housing Choice Voucher Programs get cleaning supplies, transportation to testing sites, childcare and other essentials to help people weather the coronavirus pandemic.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson released a statement along with the announcement:

“These new flexibilities and additional funds will properly equip Public Housing Authorities with the resources they need to combat this virus.”

