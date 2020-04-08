40% of New Yorkers have responded to 2020 Census

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In two weeks the number of New Yorkers that have responded to the 2020 Census has doubled from 20% to 40%. The self-response rate is still slightly lower than the national average of 45.7%, according to Census.gov.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has dedicated $70 million to ensure all New Yorkers are counted in the census. The New York State Complete Count Commission is analyzing past census data and making recommendations on how to include hard to reach populations in the state.

This Census comes at a divisive and ugly time when the social fabric of our nation is being stressed and tested in ways I’ve never seen before. New York is the capital of diversity, and during these difficult times, our State’s voice is vital. And this census counts and calibrates the voice of New York, so we need to make sure it is heard loud and clear. This conference is a big part of our efforts to inform all New Yorkers about the Census and engage hard-to-reach communities, helping to ensure every single New Yorker is counted and the Empire State is accurately represented at the federal level. Governor Andrew Cuomo

Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-kicks-campaign-make-sure-every-new-yorker-counted-upcoming-census

In the 2010 Census, 64.6% of all N.Y. residents self-responded, just slightly lower than the national self-response rate of 66.5%, according to the Center for Urban Research.

Due to COVID-19, the government has extended the self-response deadline from July 31 to August 14. Field operations have also been suspended until April 15.

Census responses can be completed by mail, phone or online. Guidance on how to answer Census questions can be found at Census.gov.

