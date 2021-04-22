40 more finches smuggled into JFK

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Dozens of finches were found inside luggage inside John F. Kennedy International Airport for the second time in weeks, Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday.

Officers found 40 finches inside a 36-year-old man’s baggage on Saturday after he flew in from Guyana, officials said. Nearly 30 finches were found in a man’s bag several weeks ago.

In Saturday’s incident. the man was not criminally charged. CBP assessed a $300 civil penalty and placed the man on a plane back to Guyana the same day. The finches were quarantined and then turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

Black market finches can sell for between $3,000 and $5,000 per bird and are used in singing competitions held in parks in the New York City area, according to the New York Times.