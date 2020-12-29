4-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County has lost its youngest person yet to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xavier Harris was only 4-years-old when he died of COVID-19, according to family. According to his obituary, Xavier died on Dec. 26.

His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral arrangements. As of Monday night, the GoFundMe has raised almost $17,000 with a goal of $20,000.

The Oneida County Dashboard lists just one death in the “under 17” category.

