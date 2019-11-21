4-year-old brought marijuana into Niagara Falls elementary school

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB/NEWS10) — An investigation is underway in Western New York after a 4-year-old came to school with marijuana in his backpack.

The school, Cataract Elementary in Niagara Falls, said the marijuana was found while teachers were helping the pre-K students unpack their things for the day.

Police are now contacting Child Protective Services, and they said they know where the child’s parents bought the pot.

“What we’ve been told from the police is that that’s the packaging that they’re now selling legally in Canada,” Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. “So there might be a bigger issue here.”

It is illegal to purchase marijuana in Canada and then bring it over the border into New York State.

School officials said the marijuana never came in contact with any of the children in the school. So far, the parents have not been charged.