$39M in COVID relief funds awarded for Upstate NY airports

New York — The Department of Transportation has awarded about $39 million in COVID-19 relief funds to airports across Upstate New York. The grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used for costs related to debt service payments, rent and minimum annual guarantees to airport concessions located at primary airports as well as operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services.

“Air travel was among the most severely impacted industries amid the height of the pandemic, and is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate New York economy,” said Senator Charles E. Schumer. “As Majority Leader, I am proud to deliver this funding through the American Rescue Plan, which I negotiated in the Senate, to provide much needed relief to these vital economic engines of our Upstate communities. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s airports on the road to recovery and reach new heights.”

“As air travel slowly returns to normal levels, this funding will help ensure that airports throughout the state have the resources they need to operate safely and bounce back despite the devastating toll of the pandemic,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I am proud to have voted for the American Rescue Plan to deliver this funding to some of the New York airports that need it most and I’ll keep fighting to provide federal resources to communities statewide.”

A breakdown of the over $39 million going to Upstate New York airports can be found below: