$34.2M approved for state clean water infrastructure projects

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced Thursday that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors has approved $34.2 million in grants, interest-free loans, and low-cost loans to support vital drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across New York State.

The FY 2022 Enacted Budget adds a $500 million appropriation to support clean water.

The Board’s approval includes financing through the Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and grants that are part of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act and Emerging Contaminants grant programs. For more information, visit EFC’s website.

The projects approved at the June 3 meeting include:

Clean water:

Town of Coeymans in Albany County – $746,481 in long-term interest free financing for the planning, design and construction of collection system and wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

– $746,481 in long-term interest free financing for the planning, design and construction of collection system and wastewater treatment plant upgrades. City of Lockport in Niagara County – $2,593,750 in low interest financing, and a $531,250 Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant for the planning, design, and construction of an effluent disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant.

– $2,593,750 in low interest financing, and a $531,250 Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant for the planning, design, and construction of an effluent disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant. Village of Perry in Wyoming County – $8,636,043 in short-term interest free financing for planning, design, and construction of improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and $1,981,957 in long-term interest free financing for Phase 2 of the planning, design, and construction for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and rehabilitation of their collection system. Both projects were originally supported with EFC Engineering Planning grants.

– $8,636,043 in short-term interest free financing for planning, design, and construction of improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and $1,981,957 in long-term interest free financing for Phase 2 of the planning, design, and construction for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and rehabilitation of their collection system. Both projects were originally supported with EFC Engineering Planning grants. Town of Ramapo in Rockland County – $1,325,000 in WIIA grant for construction of a wastewater collection system upgrade.

– $1,325,000 in WIIA grant for construction of a wastewater collection system upgrade. Village of Westfield in Chautauqua County – $4,630,914 in long-term interest free financing for upgrades to the village’s wastewater treatment plant.

Drinking water:

Village of Mexico in Oswego County – $4,000,000 in short-term market rate financing and $3,000,000 in WIIA grant to install a new 500,000-gallon elevated glass-lined water storage tank and new water mains in critical areas.

– $4,000,000 in short-term market rate financing and $3,000,000 in WIIA grant to install a new 500,000-gallon elevated glass-lined water storage tank and new water mains in critical areas. Port Washington Water District in Nassau County – $3,428,400 in an Emerging Contaminants grant for the design and construction of a new treatment process at the existing water treatment facility to remove 1,4 -dioxane and PFOA from the Stonytown Road facility well #10.

– $3,428,400 in an Emerging Contaminants grant for the design and construction of a new treatment process at the existing water treatment facility to remove 1,4 -dioxane and PFOA from the Stonytown Road facility well #10. Port Washington Water District in Nassau County – $3,285,600 in an Emerging Contaminants grant for the design and construction of a new treatment process at the existing water treatment facility to remove 1,4-dioxane, PFOA and PFOS from Hewlett well #4.

The financings are subject to the Public Authorities Control Board’s approval and are scheduled for consideration at PACB’s meeting on June 1.