30 tons pounds of milk spilled in Genesee County tanker rollover

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tanker truck hauling milk overturned into a ditch in Genesee County Wednesday. It happened around noon on Chaddick Road in Alexander. Officials say it took more than an hour to get the driver out of the truck.

We’re told 30 tons—60,000 pounds—of milk spilled when the truck overturned. Oil and hydraulic fluid also spilled. The Genesee county hazmat team and the state DEC were on the scene.