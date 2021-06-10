30 tons pounds of milk spilled in Genesee County tanker rollover

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tanker truck hauling milk overturned into a ditch in Genesee County Wednesday. It happened around noon on Chaddick Road in Alexander. Officials say it took more than an hour to get the driver out of the truck.
We’re told 30 tons—60,000 pounds—of milk spilled when the truck overturned. Oil and hydraulic fluid also spilled. The Genesee county hazmat team and the state DEC were on the scene.
Genesee County Fire Coordinator Tim Yeager says it was all hands on deck for this rescue. “It was an extensive extrication due to the damage of the cab itself as well as how the truck buried itself into the soil, probably a foot or more,” he said. “They did a fantastic job working as a team, members and firefighters from several agencies to get the patient out safely.”
Mercy Flight came to the scene, but they were having problems with the gurney. So, the injured driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance.
