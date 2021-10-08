3-year-old boy killed in fall out Harlem apartment window: police

Emergency responders on the scene after a 3-year-old boy died after falling out of an apartment window in Harlem, Manhattan on Oct. 8, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 3-year-old boy died Friday morning after apparently falling out the window of a Harlem apartment, according to police.

The NYPD said the call came in around 10:20 a.m. for an unconscious child outside a building on West 133rd Street, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass boulevards.

Responding officers were told by EMS they found the toddler behind the building unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

His injuries were indicative of a fall from an elevated position, according to authorities.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead, police said.

Officials identified the young victim as Daniel Galeas. He lived just blocks away on West 137th Street, according to the NYPD.

It was unclear how high up the window was from which the child likely fell.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the boy’s official cause of death.

Editor’s note: Police initially reported a different age for the child.