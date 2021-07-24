3 dead, baby unharmed in Long Island shooting

New York News

by: Keith Lopez, Magee Hickey, Kristine Garcia, Corey Crockett,

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (WPIX) — Three people were found dead inside a New York home Friday afternoon, authorities on Long Island said.

Police said Richard Castano, 31, and Diamond Schick, 24—who lived in the Framingville home—and Nyasia Knox, 20, of Georgia were found fatally shot inside the residence just after noon. Along with the three victims, a baby was found unharmed inside the house, officials said.

The Castano and Schick were engaged, according to a woman who knew the couple. Knox was a friend who was staying with them, she said.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said there were signs of forced entry, with a broken door jam discovered by investigators, although it’s not certain the damage was related to the crime.

The shooter remained at large, Beyrer said.

Two dogs were also found in the home unharmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire