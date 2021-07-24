3 dead, baby unharmed in Long Island shooting

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (WPIX) — Three people were found dead inside a New York home Friday afternoon, authorities on Long Island said.

Police said Richard Castano, 31, and Diamond Schick, 24—who lived in the Framingville home—and Nyasia Knox, 20, of Georgia were found fatally shot inside the residence just after noon. Along with the three victims, a baby was found unharmed inside the house, officials said.

The Castano and Schick were engaged, according to a woman who knew the couple. Knox was a friend who was staying with them, she said.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said there were signs of forced entry, with a broken door jam discovered by investigators, although it’s not certain the damage was related to the crime.

The shooter remained at large, Beyrer said.

Two dogs were also found in the home unharmed.