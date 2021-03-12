27-year-old injured in Livingston Ave. shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 27-year-old man was left with wounds to his arm and hand following a Friday morning shooting on the 300 block of Albany’s Livingston Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, just east of Judson Street, at 11:50 a.m., where they found the victim.

Emergency medical personnel treated the man at the scene, he was then transported to Albany Medical Center. Police describe his injuries as non-life threatening.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or on the free P3 Tips mobile app.

