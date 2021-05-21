NEW YORK (PIX11) — At least 26 people were arrested after chaos erupted in Times Square during a clash between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters, police said.

There was another night of protests in Manhattan amid the announcement of a cease-fire in the Middle East. However, the news was met with anything, but peace in New York City when violent clashes erupted Thursday night.

Police struggled to contain the crowd. The groups were eventually separated by gates. Some protesters were throwing water bottles and other projectiles at each other. Of the 26 arrests, 17 received summonses, eight are being processed and there was one juvenile write up, according to police.

Nearby, in Manhattan’s Diamond District, a bystander was burned by a firework set off, sending a woman and two police officers to the hospital. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force also launched an investigation into a gang assault of a Jewish man near the protests.

Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire would go into effect at 2 a.m. Friday, ending an 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a halt. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel accepted the Egyptian proposal after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honor the deal.

Associated Press contributed to this report.