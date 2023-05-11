ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an announcement at New York’s first-ever Unity Summit, $25M has been made available through the FY 2024 budget to support organizations serving communities at a higher risk of hate crimes and vandalism. Over 500 New Yorkers representing community groups, faith leaders, and public safety experts shared their experiences on how New York can come together to fight against hatred at the Summit as well.

The funding will strengthen security measures in vulnerable places and help enhance training, public awareness campaigns, and other outreach efforts statewide. Included in the 2024 budget is $3.5M in funding for the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit, which will have 10 regional councils come together and address different biases and challenges across New York State. The councils have been formed and will begin meeting in the coming weeks.

“This is our defining moment – a moment to stand up as one New York and make clear there is no place for hate in our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “I was proud to convene New York’s first-ever Unity Summit to bring together leading experts working to fight hate and bias. Working together, I know we can make this state safer and more welcoming for all.”

“At today’s Unity Summit we brought together leaders, human rights advocates, and activists from around the world for a day of reflection and recommitment to the work we are doing in New York to drive out hate,” said Lieutenant Governor Delgado. “This funding will bring resources and support directly to community partners who are building a more unified and tolerant state. I am honored to serve as the Chair of the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit and oversee this work going forward.”