NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City subway system will resume 24/7 service after a year of nightly shutdowns for cleaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

Full service will be restored on May 17, Cuomo said. The announcement comes as more workers return to their city offices and businesses operate with larger customer capacity limits.

Cuomo also announced most capacity restrictions for retail, restaurants and bars, gyms, personal care shops and other businesses will end on May 19. However, some specific restrictions will remain on their current timeline, including the midnight curfew on indoor dining, which is set to expire on May 31.

The city’s subway system has been long celebrated for its all-night service. But in an unprecedented move in May 2020, subway service was shut down nightly between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. to allow transit workers and cleaning crews to disinfect trains and stations as COVID ravaged New York City.