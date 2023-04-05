ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The 23rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Career Fair will be taking place on Thursday at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center from 11-3pm.

The event is free with over 150 local employers in the public and private sector, as well as 30 state agencies expected to attend. Over 9,000 jobs are open and some employers will even be offering job interviews on the spot.

“This is a great opportunity,” said Roberta Reardon, New York State’s Labor Commissioner. “If you actually get one of those onsite interviews, it’s like walking into any interview. You need to have your resume together. Have your outfit together. Look like you’re ready to go to work and we are able to help people. We have a pop up career center in the plaza. We will have a professional photographer there for free and we will take headshots.”

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. For those with digital copies, they can get their resumes reviewed and updated as well.

CDTA will also be offering a free shuttle service from Albany’s Lincoln Park Pool House to the Empire State Plaza and back.

For a list of employers hiring, you can click this link: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-23rd-annual-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-career-fair