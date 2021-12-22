$21M awarded for carbon neutral projects across NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than $21 million has been awarded for projects across New York State under the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) said the projects will speed up decarbonization and economic development in disadvantaged communities.

“NYSERDA is pleased to support projects that will not only help revitalize their communities, but will be models for energy efficiency, electrification and the incorporation of on-site renewable energy. These projects, several of which are historic structures, are advancing the state’s emissions reduction goals in support of achieving a carbon neutral building stock by mid-century,” said Doreen Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA.

Eight of the 19 projects are located in disadvantaged communities and those will be receiving $8.4 million.

Projects

Capital Region

Red Barn Hudson Carbon Neutral Project in Hudson. The project includes work to seal the thermal envelope and install energy-efficient, all-electric systems and equipment for heating, cooling, hot water, and ventilation. It will also use all energy from solar arrays.

Frederic Church Center in Hudson. A sustainably designed, carbon neutral visitor center for the Olana State Historic Site.

Catskill Gateway Carbon Neutral Project. Across three buildings on Catskill’s Main Street, this project will use renewable energy to power a 25-room select-service hotel plus spaces for dynamic new businesses. The project includes weatherization upgrades to support net zero energy performance, the installation of solar arrays, and will use all-electric, energy efficient equipment.

Historic Cohoes City Hall Carbon Neutral Initiative. Cohoes will improve City Hall’s energy performance through the electrification of the building’s heating ventilation and air conditioning systems and improving the building’s envelope.

Central New York

185 South Main Street Cold Storage in Cortland. The finished carbon neutral project will include coolers, workspace for washing and packing orders, and installation of a solar array.

Solar Home Factory. Solar Village Company, LLC will construct a carbon neutral manufacturing facility in Geneva which will produce modular, net-zero, solar powered multifamily homes. The Solar Home Factory will be a net zero energy performance facility powered by a rooftop solar array.

Eco Maple Syrup Production Expansion. Timber Trails Forest Farm in Canandaigua will expand operations and build New York’s first 100 percent electric, carbon neutral maple syrup operation.

Mid-Hudson

The Plant Powerhouse Carbon Neutral Project. The former Glenwood Power Plant in Yonkers will be redeveloped and will include advanced geothermal systems, and other elements designed to make it entirely carbon neutral.

Storm King Art Center Capital Project in New Windsor. The project is part of a larger plan and includes two buildings: the Welcome Sequence and the Conservation, Fabrication, and Maintenance Building. These buildings will be built to achieve carbon neutral performance.

Bethel Town Hall Renovation and Modernization. The town hall will be renovated to include the addition of renewable energy and battery storage to eliminate the need for a back-up generator and to help reduce peak energy demand.

Highland Passive House, located in Ulster County-Hudson Valley, will be the first certified passive warehouse in North America and will achieve carbon neutral and net zero energy status. The new building will be constructed from prefabricated panels, and will include a public charging location for electric vehicles.

New York City

Rubin Hall Passive House Retrofit. New York University will renovate Rubin Hall, a dormitory with almost 700 residents in lower Manhattan to achieve carbon neutral performance.

Morningside Decarbonization Study. Columbia University will initiate a plan to achieve the strategic electrification of its facilities and meet the university’s sustainability and decarbonization goals.

Tower 3 will be the first of a seven-building planned expansion of the Hutchinson Metro Center campus in the Morris Park section of the Bronx. Tower 3 will be a 14-story, all-electric carbon neutral high-rise building consisting of rentable office space and a garage, that will implement construction and operation strategies to reduce energy use and carbon emissions.

Spring Creek Landing. The first phase of Spring Creek Landing will be comprised of two buildings located in Brooklyn. The first building includes affordable and supportive housing units, a healthcare facility, and neighborhood serving retail. The second building includes affordable housing units.

Southern Tier

Andel Greenhouse. The Delaware County IDA is expanding its Andes-based food hub to include a carbon neutral greenhouse, which will utilize 10 percent of the land and energy normally needed to grow the same amount of crop.

DutchView Farm. This dairy farm located in Franklin will be designed using the market learnings from a 2018 Net Zero Energy for Economic Development program awardee, WoodBAyr Farm, to be carbon neutral and eliminate fossil fuel use on-site.

Western New York

211 Main Street, North Tonawanda. The Enterprise Lumber & Silo Redevelopment Project will restore and repurpose a vacant masonry and heavy timber-framed building in North Tonawanda to achieve carbon neutral performance.

Sustainability Workforce Training Center. PUSH Buffalo will build the Sustainability Workforce Training Center (SWTC) on Buffalo’s west side, creating a new green economy workforce to support the transition to carbon neutrality by mid-century.

The awards were part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. These projects support the state’s climate goals, including an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.