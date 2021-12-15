21% of holiday gatherings in NY involve drunk arguments, survey says

New York News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Red and White Wine in Glasses with Bottles, Cellar Background

Wineglasses and wine bottles on display for serving a wine tasting (Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new survey by American Addiction Centers shows that over 1 in 5 New York family gatherings involve drunk arguments during Christmas. That’s 21% of family gatherings around the holidays.

Over 3,000 people responded to the survey across the United States. Overall, 57% said they have at least one family member who becomes confrontational after drinking alcohol, 68% would consider a sober Christmas, and almost one-third said political differences were the main reason for arguments.

The survey reported that family tensions (29%) and money (17%) were also significant contributing factors to arguments. Also, 17% said that taking games too seriously was the cause of disagreements over the holidays.

The survey found Delaware to have the most amount of drunken arguments and Hawaii has the least. See how each state compares in the amount of drunken arguments below.

State%
Alabama19
Alaska25
Arizona19
Arkansas22
California24
Colorado29
Connecticut29
Delaware33
Florida23
Georgia19
Hawaii5
Idaho15
Illinois20
Indiana29
Iowa19
Kansas12
Kentucky18
Louisiana22
Maine14
Maryland20
Massachusetts20
Michigan18
Minnesota28
Mississippi30
Missouri17
Montana31
Nebraska15
Nevada13
New Hampshire11
New Jersey18
New Mexico16
New York21
North Carolina20
North Dakota23
Ohio20
Oklahoma28
Oregon19
Pennsylvania22
Rhode Island25
South Carolina22
Tennessee16
Texas23
Utah10
Vermont21
Virginia18
Washington19
West Virginia15
Wisconsin18
Wyoming11

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19