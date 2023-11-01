VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) — A tree from Upstate New York is heading to the Big Apple this holiday season. Rockefeller Center announced on Wednesday that its iconic Christmas tree will come from Broome County.

The tree grew in the yard of a residence on Murry Hill Road in Vestal. The Norway Spruce will be cut down on November 9 at 8 a.m. before heading to the city on November 11.

Crews will chop down the entire tree, securing a 14-foot portion to clear underpasses while it is transported. As the tree awaits its arrival at Rockefeller Center, it will stay in secure storage.

After the tree is prepared for decoration, it will be adorned with over 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star. The tree’s official lighting ceremony will be broadcast live during “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on November 29. It will be on display in Rockefeller Center until January 13, 2024, at 10 p.m.