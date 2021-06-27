2021 Congressional App Challenge open to students

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A nationwide app challenge is now open to students. The challenge provides students interested in the field with an opportunity to design, create and showcase an original app.

Considered the “most prestigious prize in student computer science,” the 2021 Congressional App Challenge is centered on “connecting today’s Congress with tomorrow’s coders,” as the challenge is changing how Congress views computer science and STEM. Challenge organizers stated that since the challenge was first launched, mentions of computer science and coding in Congress have increased 2,000%.

North Country REp. Elise Stefanik promoted the challenge as an opportunity for North Country students:

“I have witnessed firsthand the creativity and talent of students throughout the North Country and I am excited to announce this opportunity for those who are interested in coding and app design,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “The winning app will be proudly displayed in the United States Capitol for one year. I encourage all middle and high school students to submit their projects—I look forward to seeing what you all create!”

The deadline for the Congressional App Challenge is November 1. Winners will be announced in December. Congressional App Challenge participants will have access to 15 hours of free educational resources which includes step-by-step instructions on how to successfully build a web or mobile app.