2020 State of the State proposals

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is rolling out his legislative proposals for 2020 ahead of his State of the State address.

The Governor has already unveiled three legislative issues.

To prevent people who commit serious crimes in other states from owning a gun in New York

Banning fentanyl analogs — a potentially deadly opioid — to help further combat the drug crisis in America

Mandating automatic manual recounts of all close elections in the state.

Cuomo will give his annual State of the State address in Albany. It’s scheduled for January 8, 2020 at the Empire State Plaza.