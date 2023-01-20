WHITE PLAINS, NY (PIX11) — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. The plane was flying from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Ohio’s Cuyahoga County Airport, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

The pilot reported engine issues about 1 mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, an FAA spokesperson said. The single-engine Beechcraft crashed around 6:15 p.m. Crews searched the area for several hours before finding the wreckage Thursday night. The plane was located in trees, according to county officials. The pilot and a passenger were found dead at the scene. Neither was publicly identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will be investigating the crash.