2 killed in parked car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester police say two men were shot to death inside a parked car.
The two unidentified men in their late teens or early 20s were shot around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in a vehicle parked at a gas station parking lot.
One of the shooting victims died at the scene and the second victim died at a hospital.
Officers did not identify the victims pending notification of relatives and were investigating the shooting.
