2 dead in St. Lawrence County house fire

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed that Ricky A. Gollinger, 64, and Lena A. Gollinger, 62—two victims left in critical condition by a house fire in Pierrepoint—have died.

New York State Police reported that on Sunday at about 10:30 p.m., New York State Troopers responded to the structure fire on County Route 24. Authorities said the two Gollingers were trapped inside the house upon arrival.

Troopers successfully removed the pair, according to a St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Deputy and fire personnel. They were initially sent to Canton-Potsdam Hospital before being transferred to SUNY Upstate Medical University Center in Syracuse in critical condition.

The Gollingers were pronounced deceased on Monday.

Two other adults and four children were also in the residence at the time of the fire. All six were able to exit the residence without sustaining injuries.

Authorities said that there is no sign of foul play so far and that the incident remains under investigation.