$2.4M awarded to Legal Aid Society for NY eviction protection

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $2.4 million to the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York in Albany to provide legal assistance at no cost to low-income tenants at risk of eviction.

HUD awarded $20 million in grants to 10 organizations from its Eviction Protection Grant Program to non-profit legal service providers across the country. The grants were made available to legal service providers in areas with high rates of eviction or prospective evictions, including rural areas.

“As families continue to feel the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and local eviction moratoria expire, we must continue to do all that we can to prevent evictions and keep people housed,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Research shows that access to legal services and eviction diversion programs can help renters avoid eviction and the many harmful outcomes that come along with eviction actions.”

HUD said this grant program also plays an integral role in helping individuals and families, including people of color who are disproportionately represented among those evicted, people with limited English proficiency and people with disabilities, avoid eviction or minimize the disruption and damage caused by the process.

In New York, $2.4 million was also awarded to Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc. in Geneva. For a full list of grant recipients, or to learn more about the program, you can visit the HUD website.