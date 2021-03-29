$19M+ announced for Capital Region community health centers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., pose after signing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill during an enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Friday that $396,801,375 in emergency federal funding will be sent to 63 community health centers (CHCs) across New York State. Of this total, $19,443,875 will be sent to centers in the Capital Region.

These funds, provided in the American Rescue Plan, will give centers in New York the support needed to expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for underserved populations.

The senators say CHCs are on the frontline of health care in the United States, particularly in rural and underserved areas. And, they provide a health care “safety net” during times of crisis. Throughout the pandemic, these centers have provided testing, tracing, vaccine preparedness, and other health services.

“New York’s Community Health Centers are a cornerstone of the state’s healthcare system and have been our frontline armor in the battle against COVID-19, especially in underserved and disadvantaged communities where COVID hit the hardest,” said Senator Schumer. “This critical federal investment, that I fought to secure in the American Rescue Plan, will help Community Health Centers maintain their vital operations, providing health care to those at high risk of contracting COVID-19, and continuing to administer vaccines to as many New Yorkers as possible.”

CHCs provide affordable primary and preventative health care to vulnerable and underserved communities. Over 30 million patients, including almost 400,000 veterans and almost 9 million children, receive medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health care services from one of these centers.

CHCs also help people access healthy food, safe housing, and affordable transportation. In the midst of the addiction epidemic, CHCs are providers of substance use disorder and mental health treatment in communities.

Distribution of funding will begin in April through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Specifically, this funding will:

Deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19

Expand CHC operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units

Capital Region recipients: