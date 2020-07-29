$19 million awarded to New York for education

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Education agencies across the country were awarded new grant funding, as part of an effort to help students continue to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced more than $180 million, will be going to 11 states. The amount of money awarded to individual states ranges from $6 million to $20 million. The funding came from the “Rethink K-12 Education Models Grant”.

With the over $19 million awarded to New York’s Education Department, the state plans to provide over 190,000 teachers and educational leaders with a combined 450,000 hours of professional support. This support will help educators find the best practices for remote and hybrid learning.

Other states awarded grants include: Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. The states receiving the most in grants are Louisiana and Tennessee, with over $16 million and $20 million respectively.

In a prepared statement Secretary DeVos said the following:

“Ensuring every student can continue to learn during the Coronavirus pandemic requires innovation from local education leaders and a laser-like focus on doing what’s right for students… This grant will help states adapt and overcome challenges to strengthen education both now and for the longer term.” Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES