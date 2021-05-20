17-month-old reported missing from Utica located in Amsterdam

17-month-old Arell Outten was reported missing out of the city of Utica on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He is believed to be with is uncle, 28-year-old Divone Outten, in a 2012 gray Dodge Journey. (Facebook/Utica Police Department)

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A toddler who was reported missing from the city of Utica was located in Amsterdam Thursday evening.

Police said Divone Outten, 28, picked up his nephew Arell Outten around 10:30 a.m. Thursday from the boy’s grandmother’s house on West Street with the intention of bringing the 17-month-old back in a short period of time.

Around 3 p.m., police were notified the toddler had not been returned, and the family was worried when they could not get in touch with Divone. An official Missing Person Alert was issued around 5:15 p.m.

They were located in Amsterdam a few hours later.