16-year-old boy wounded in Albany stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 16-year-old is in hospital after being stabbed in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lexington Avenue, Albany.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m., police treated the male victim, who was wounded in the leg, at the scene before transporting him to Albany Medical Center.

Officers remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

