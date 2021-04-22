16 mass vaccination sites now allowing walk-ins for those 60+

YONKERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that beginning Friday, April 23, 16 mass vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments for those ages 60 and older. New York State will set aside a vaccine allocation specifically for this expansion.

There may be a wait for those opting to walk-in at some sites depending on demand. Additionally, all proof of identity and insurance information, if applicable, will be needed.

“Every day our state moves closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we’re building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re taking that effort a step further and making the vaccine more accessible to older New Yorkers by allowing walk-ins to get vaccinated at 16 mass vaccination sites. A robust vaccination program is vitally important to the public health, and we’re working 24/7 to get shots in arms, protect New Yorkers and move the state forward.”

The sites accepting walk-ins are:

Capital Region

Washington Avenue Armory

195 Washington Ave.

Albany, NY

Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level

1 Crossgates Mall Rd.

Albany NY

Central New York

New York State Fair Site

581 State Fair Blvd.

Syracuse, NY

Finger Lakes

Rochester Dome Arena

2695 East Henrietta Rd.

Henrietta, NY

Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot

1345 St. Paul St.

Rochester, NY

Hudson Valley

New York National Guard Amory

2 Quincy Pl.

Yonkers, NY

Long Island

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center – Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury, NY

Suffolk CCC – Brentwood

Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena

1001 Crooked Hill Rd.

Brentwood, NY

Mohawk Valley

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Wildcat Field House

880 Wildcat Dr.

Utica, NY

New York City

Javits Center

429 11th Ave.

New York, NY

Yankee Stadium

1 East 161 St.

The Bronx, NY

York College

160-2 Liberty Ave.

Jamaica, NY

Medgar Evers College – Carroll Building

231 Crown St.

Brooklyn, NY

Aqueduct Race Track – Racing Hall

110-00 Rockaway Blvd.

South Ozone Park, NY

Southern Tier

SUNY Binghamton

10 Gannett Dr.ive

Johnson City, NY

Western New York

Delavan Grider Community Center

877 East Delavan Ave.

Buffalo, NY