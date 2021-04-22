16 mass vaccination sites now allowing walk-ins for those 60+

YONKERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that beginning Friday, April 23, 16 mass vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments for those ages 60 and older. New York State will set aside a vaccine allocation specifically for this expansion.
There may be a wait for those opting to walk-in at some sites depending on demand. Additionally, all proof of identity and insurance information, if applicable, will be needed.
“Every day our state moves closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we’re building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re taking that effort a step further and making the vaccine more accessible to older New Yorkers by allowing walk-ins to get vaccinated at 16 mass vaccination sites. A robust vaccination program is vitally important to the public health, and we’re working 24/7 to get shots in arms, protect New Yorkers and move the state forward.”
The sites accepting walk-ins are:
Capital Region
Washington Avenue Armory
195 Washington Ave.
Albany, NY
Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level
1 Crossgates Mall Rd.
Albany NY
Central New York
New York State Fair Site
581 State Fair Blvd.
Syracuse, NY
Finger Lakes
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Rd.
Henrietta, NY
Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot
1345 St. Paul St.
Rochester, NY
Hudson Valley
New York National Guard Amory
2 Quincy Pl.
Yonkers, NY
Long Island
SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center – Gate C
Store Hill Road and Cherry Road
Old Westbury, NY
Suffolk CCC – Brentwood
Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena
1001 Crooked Hill Rd.
Brentwood, NY
Mohawk Valley
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Wildcat Field House
880 Wildcat Dr.
Utica, NY
New York City
Javits Center
429 11th Ave.
New York, NY
Yankee Stadium
1 East 161 St.
The Bronx, NY
York College
160-2 Liberty Ave.
Jamaica, NY
Medgar Evers College – Carroll Building
231 Crown St.
Brooklyn, NY
Aqueduct Race Track – Racing Hall
110-00 Rockaway Blvd.
South Ozone Park, NY
Southern Tier
SUNY Binghamton
10 Gannett Dr.ive
Johnson City, NY
Western New York
Delavan Grider Community Center
877 East Delavan Ave.
Buffalo, NY