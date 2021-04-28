15 Capital District individuals arrested during human trafficking operation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From April 19-22, the New York State Police took part in a multiagency investigation into child exploitation and human trafficking. The investigation took place throughout the Capital District and resulted in the arrest of 15 individuals.
The following arrests were a result of this multi-day operation:
April 19 – Town of Rotterdam
Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree
- Tracey Collins, 69, of Schenectady
- Vincent Morton, 41, of Schenectady
April 20 – Town of Colonie
Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree
- Daniel Grimm, 59, of Troy
- Gerald Pierce, 62, of Albany
- William Sherman, 57, of Guilderland
- Sedad Kildiz, 39, of Delmar
- Joseph Panza, 66, of Watervliet
April 21 – Town of Colonie
Patronizing a person for prostitution in the second degree, attempted rape in the second degree
April 21 – Town of Schodack
Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree
- Nicholas Chenard, 43, of Wynantskill
- Adam Kraszewski, 27, of Mechanicville
- Joshua Jones, 25, of Latham
April 21 – Town of Clifton Park
Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree
- Todd Mraz, 49, of Gloversville
- Peter Riscitto, 61, of West Sand Lake
- Sandice Mlambi, 50, of Schenectady
April 22 – Town of Clifton Park
Patronizing a person for prostitution in the second degree, attempted criminal sex act in the second degree
- Brett Dittmar, 25, of Rensselaer
The agencies and units that participated include the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop G Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force from the Albany Division of the FBI, Rotterdam Police Department, North Greenbush Police Department, Colonie Police Department, East Greenbush Police Department, and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The District Attorney’s Offices of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties were also consulted during this investigation.