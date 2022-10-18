ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A $15.6 million state investment was announced on Tuesday, to expand childcare access at the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY) campuses and beyond. The funding includes $10.8 million to address the lack of childcare across SUNY campuses and $4.8 million to provide additional childcare services on CUNY campuses.

“Expanding high-quality, affordable child care options is an essential piece of creating a more equitable and accessible higher education system for New Yorkers,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Some SUNY campuses see rates as high as 80% with students with dependents that report they have trouble meeting their childcare needs. The greatest demand for on-site child care are seen at Alfred State, SUNY Canton, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Jamestown Community College, SUNY Old Westbury and SUNY Sullivan. $7.6 million of the funding will go towards these campuses.