14-year-old charged with rape in on-campus high school sexual assault

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old faces adult charges after an alleged sexual assault inside Gates Chili High School.

According to Gates police, the assault happened inside the school around 3 p.m. on September 17. Police say the suspect and the 15-year-old victim are both students, though the suspect is no longer allowed on school grounds.

Police say they worked with school district officials for a week on the investigation. The suspect was ultimately charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act.

The suspect was arraigned Monday and released to his parents. The victim has been granted an order of protection.

The district released a statement Monday, saying: