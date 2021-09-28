14-year-old charged with rape in on-campus high school sexual assault

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old faces adult charges after an alleged sexual assault inside Gates Chili High School.
According to Gates police, the assault happened inside the school around 3 p.m. on September 17. Police say the suspect and the 15-year-old victim are both students, though the suspect is no longer allowed on school grounds.
Police say they worked with school district officials for a week on the investigation. The suspect was ultimately charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act.
The suspect was arraigned Monday and released to his parents. The victim has been granted an order of protection.
The district released a statement Monday, saying:
The district was recently made aware of a serious allegation against a high school student. The incident in question is alleged to have happened at the high school. The safety and well-being of students is the district’s top priority, and after learning about the allegation, the district immediately began working with the Gates Police Department. In addition, the district is conducting its own investigation, but due to federal privacy laws, this is all the information that we can provide.Gates Chili Central School District
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Laundries confronted by woman with bullhorn
- Judge rejects lawsuit on early end to unemployment in New Hampshire
- Gabby Petito’s family thanks law enforcement, displays matching tattoos in first news conference
- Where to register locally on National Voters Registration Day
- De Blasio visit Rikers amid controversy, ‘humanitarian crisis’
Follow us on social media