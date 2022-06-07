ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police issued a total of 13,688 tickets statewide during the Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement campaign. The Upper Hudson Valley had 60 DWI arrests—more than double any other region—and the Capital Region was second with 28 DWI arrests, including the fatal Northway crash.

The special enforcement period began on May 27 at 6 p.m. and ran through May 31 at 2 a.m. State Police say they arrested 213 people for DWI and investigated 808 crashes, including 142 personal injury crashes and eight fatal crashes.

Tickets issued:

Speeding 3,562 Distracted driving 395 Seatbelt violations 3,179 Move Over Law 94

State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used phones and other handheld electronic devices. As part of the enforcement, Troopers say they targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.

During last year’s Memorial Day weekend enforcement campaign, which ran from May 28, 2021, through June 1, 2021, State Police say they issued 14,249 total tickets and arrested 185 people for DWI.