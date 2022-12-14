ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making moves on a large swath of land across the Taconic Mountains. This week, the organization announced that 1,300 acres would be coming under its protection.

The DEC made the announcement on Tuesday, outlining forest and grasslands in the town of Berlin. The new 1,300 acres join the Taconic Ridge and Berlin State Forests.

“DEC and our partners are continuing to collaborate with stakeholders to permanently protect the Taconic Ridge and the valuable ecological and recreational opportunities it provides,” said DEC commissioner Basil Seggos. “This newest 1,300 acres will help connect and enhance DEC’s existing state forest network and builds upon our ongoing progress in conserving this Capital Region natural treasure.”

The new acres will become part of the existing Taconic Ridge State Forest, linking another 12,000 acres of existing forest land. The state purchased the land for $890,000 in Environmental Protection Funds. The land includes a tributary leading to Little Hoosic River, a significant trout habitat; as well as 80 acres of grassland habitat considered critical for preservation.

Parcels of land like this one are managed by the DEC with multiple uses in mind. The land will be supervised for sustainable timber production, watershed protection, and wildlife and recreation purposes.

The Taconic Ridge and Berlin state forests are considered gateway areas, leading to the Taconic Mountains. Over 34 miles of trails run through the region. The DEC last announced protected Taconic land in 2020, with the addition of over 5,700 acres.