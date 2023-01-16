ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 13 state landmarks will illuminate red, green, and black in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among the 13 state landmarks lighting up include the New York State Education Department, Empire State Plaza, the “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, and the Albany International Airport Gateway.

“Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division, and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings on justice, peace, equality, and love,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Here in New York, we must recommit ourselves to these same principals and work towards a more united New York where all residents can live and thrive in peace.”

The entire list of landmarks to illuminate Monday night are as follows: