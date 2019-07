TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) The 12th annual Troy Pig Out is back again this weekend at Riverfront Park.

The Pig Out is a full day of family fun where cooks and competitors duke it out for the best BBQ. The festival also includes a hot dog and pie eating contest, cornhole competition, and People’s Choice Awards.

You can also expect craft vendors, live music throughout the day, and Fireworks over the Hudson River in the evening.