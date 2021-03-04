12 new pop-up vaccine sites online for March 4-7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced on Thursday that 12 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online March 4-7 at public housing developments, churches, community centers, schools and fire stations. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,000 people throughout the week.
Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes and more than 300 churches and cultural centers.
The 12 sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:
New York City
Canaan Baptist Church
132 W 116th St.
New York, NY 10026
March 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NYCHA Chelsea Addition
436 West 27th Dr.
New York, NY 10001
March 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jacob Riis Settlement
10-25 41st Ave.
Queens, NY 11101
March 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Spring Creek Towers Community Center
1540 Van Siclen Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11239
March 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capital Region
Hudson Central Firehouse
77 North Seventh St.
Hudson, NY 12534
March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
*all appointments already filled*
Mohawk Valley
St. Paul’s Baptist Church
219 Leah St.
Utica, NY 13501
March 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Southern Tier
Friendship Baptist Church
120 Pearl St.
Corning, NY 14830
March 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Central New York
Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
515 Oakwood Ave.
Syracuse, NY 13205
March 5 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Finger Lakes
Campbell Street R-Center
524 Campbell St.
Rochester, NY 14611
March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.