$10M grant going to counties for emergency services dispatching

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State has awarded $10 million in aid to localities to support emergency response operations. Administered by the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, these grants will allow municipalities in 57 counties and New York City to make improvements to their 911 response and emergency service dispatch operations.

Public safety facilities, sometimes referred to as public safety answering points, receive incoming calls for help and initiate dispatching of emergency services. The annual grant allows for state reimbursement to counties for eligible public safety call-taking and dispatching expenses. All counties and New York City can apply to receive grant funds, and all chose to participate in the program this year.

The grant not only helps county operators offset their day-to-day expenses, but it can also foster upgrades in call-taking and dispatching technology and investing in new services such as text-to-911 messaging, data communication and improved geo-location for emergency response.

The $10 million available for the program is allocated as follows:

CountyAward AmountCountyAward Amount
Albany$236,969 Niagara$140,375
Allegany$135,050 Oneida$168,751
Broome$210,433 Onondaga$175,126
Cattaraugus$180,381 Ontario$208,817
Cayuga$179,043 Orange$149,285
Chautauqua$165,857 Orleans$109,660
Chemung$220,865 Oswego$191,323
Chenango$188,034 Otsego$205,304
Clinton$114,183 Putnam$93,237
Columbia$148,090 Rensselaer$144,826
Cortland$188,819 Rockland$351,925
Delaware$142,977 Saratoga$138,956
Dutchess$159,510 Schenectady$179,195
Erie$196,268 Schoharie$100,300
Essex$226,858 Schuyler$179,979
Franklin$160,516 Seneca$167,991
Fulton$173,933 St. Lawrence$209,815
Genesee$205,530 Steuben$169,118
Greene$112,247 Suffolk$209,251
Hamilton$137,357 Sullivan$173,553
Herkimer$201,336 Tioga$129,555
Jefferson$210,438 Tompkins$131,693
Lewis$227,334 Ulster$125,412
Livingston$182,317 Warren$145,394
Madison$187,125 Washington$145,590
Monroe$221,878 Wayne$194,040
Montgomery$194,263 Westchester$136,422
Nassau$123,454 Wyoming$113,897
New York City$170,879 Yates$209,266

