ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of Mental Health is accepting submissions for funding for mental health stigma reduction projects. Up to $105,000 is available for these projects.

“The stigma unfairly applied to people living with mental illness often robs them of the opportunities many of us take for granted, including a good job, suitable and safe housing, and appropriate health care. Stigma also discourages people with mental illness from seeking the help they need to address their health issues,” said OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan.

Up to $15,000 will be awarded to support each stigma reduction project. OMH said organizations must have at least one year of experience serving people with mental illness and be recognized for their work serving underserved, under-represented, and minority populations.

Project activities should include but are not limited to targeted messaging and advertising, production of printed materials, speakers, training, contact with people with lived experience, and multimedia productions.

OMH said projects need to include activities in one or more of the following areas:

Educational activities

Underserved populations

Housing

Employment

Parenting

Media

Health Care

Funding cannot be used to cover the cost of food, conference travel, or other purchases prevented by law, according to OMH. Funding is provided through a voluntary tax check-off program, which allows New Yorkers to contribute to the “Mental Illness Anti-Stigma Fund” when filing their taxes.

“OMH is actively working to reduce the negativity surrounding mental illness, and this funding, generously donated by New Yorkers, will support that mission and help our partners in communities across the state provide hope for individuals who are working towards recovery,” said Sullivan.

OMH said projects selected will receive a 75% advance of the funding for their project. All projects should be completed between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

Organizations can send an email to matthew.canuteson@omh.ny.gov for more information on proposal requirements. Proposals must be received by April 4 and emailed to Carol Swiderski at carol.swiderski@omh.ny.gov.