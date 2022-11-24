NEW YORK (NEWS10) — They say there’s no place like home. According to a new report from CraftJack, 25% of Americans have moved within the last five years, with 63% overall considering a move. Their report finds the most moved to states, why people are moving, and more.

CraftJack analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and surveyed over 1,000 people for their report. They found the South is the most “moved to” region, with the top five states people have made the move to being the following:

Florida Texas Arizona North Carolina South Carolina

They found the Northeast is the most “moved out of” region, and when it comes to the states that the most people moved away from, the top five are as follows:

California New York Illinois Massachusetts New Jersey

CraftJack found that the main reasons people decided to move was due to work, being closer to family, and a lower cost of living. They also found that the average American spends $3,946 to move, and 88% of people are happy with their move. The average American has lived in two different states, moving six times so far in their lifetimes.