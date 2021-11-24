One person is dead after a vehicle flipped over and burst into flames in Staten Island late Tuesday night, Nov. 23, 2021, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One person is dead after a sports car crashed into a Staten Island high school, flipped over, and burst into flames late Tuesday night, according to authorities. The FDNY and NYPD said they got a call around 11:40 p.m. reporting a motor vehicle on fire on Manor Road in the Manor Heights neighborhood.

Upon arrival, police and fire department personnel found an overturned 2020 Dodge Challenger engulfed in flames, officials said. Firefighters put out the fire and extracted a man from inside the car, police said. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the victim was driving the car south on Manor Road at an apparent high speed and swerved when he lost control. The car struck the wall of the Susan E. Wagner High School and then flipped over, which resulted in the vehicle catching fire, authorities said.

Fatal Vehicle Fire @CitizenApp 1498 Manor Rd Yesterday 11:43:50 PM EST

The Department of Buildings responded and determined there was no structural damage to the school, the NYPD said. The medical examiner would confirm the identity of the victim, police said.