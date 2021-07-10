1 dead, 4 injured in Seneca Lake boating rollover

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIMROD, N.Y. (WROC) — Yates County sheriff’s deputies, marine patrol, and the Himrod Fire Department responded to a call of a boat accident on Seneca Lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Yates County police, a high-performance, 45-foot-long boat made an abrupt turn at a high rate of speed, rolling over and ejecting the six people aboard into the water. One was killed and four were injured. According to police, the sixth person was not harmed.

Courtesy WETM viewer Ryan P.

There are multiple ambulances at the scene along with two medevac helicopters. The crashed vessel was impounded for further investigation and accident reconstruction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire