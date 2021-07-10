1 dead, 4 injured in Seneca Lake boating rollover

HIMROD, N.Y. (WROC) — Yates County sheriff’s deputies, marine patrol, and the Himrod Fire Department responded to a call of a boat accident on Seneca Lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Yates County police, a high-performance, 45-foot-long boat made an abrupt turn at a high rate of speed, rolling over and ejecting the six people aboard into the water. One was killed and four were injured. According to police, the sixth person was not harmed.

Courtesy WETM viewer Ryan P.

There are multiple ambulances at the scene along with two medevac helicopters. The crashed vessel was impounded for further investigation and accident reconstruction.