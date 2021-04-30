NEW YORK (WFFF) — A man was was killed and a woman was injured in Queens when a speeding car struck a moped and multiple parked vehicles before crashing into an outdoor dining space Thursday night, police said.

Officials said it happened at Rosatoro Restaurant, near 35th Street and Ditmars Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. According to police, a 60-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz C-300 was speeding northbound on 35th Street when she struck a man on a Yamaha Chappy moped.

The car kept going, striking two unoccupied vehicles parked along the east side of 35th Street, officials said. Soon after, the car crashed into the outdoor dining structure at Rosatoro, where it came to a rest within the structure, police said.