NY moratorium on COVID-related evictions extended again

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s moratorium on COVID-19-related commercial evictions has been extended for another month.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the extension, which goes through October 20, on Monday afternoon.
“The pandemic remains far from over, and we need to continue protecting the business owners supporting their families amid restrictions necessary to protect the public health,” Cuomo said. “That’s why it’s the right decision to extend the eviction ban for commercial tenants another 30 days.”
The moratorium has been in place since March, when the pandemic was starting to reach its height in New York.
