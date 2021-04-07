NEW YORK (WPIX) – A 9-year-old girl was forced to call 911 on her birthday after her dad fatally shot her mom and two of her siblings before he killed himself in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday.

The victims were shot shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the Van Dyke Houses in the Brownsville neighborhood. Officers found 45-year-old Rasheeda Barzey, 20-year-old Solei Spears and 16-year-old Chloe Spears dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said 46-year-old Joseph McCrimon was found shot to death in a walkway nearby. Officers believe McCrimon shot the women and the teenager, and then shot himself.

“Daddy’s coming for my birthday. He didn’t bring presents,” the 9-year-old girl said on her call to police, according to Chief of Detectives James Essig.

There was no official history of domestic incidents for the family, but family told police there was a two decade long rocky relationship between McCrimons and the mother of his child.

Deputy Inspector Rohan Griffin of PSA 2 talked with 9-year-old girl after police arrived. “She is a tremendously brave, brave young lady: very smart, very bright,” he said. “We are going to do all we can to ensure she has a bright future.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea spent the morning reviewing body camera video from the scene. “It would tear your heart out to see the young girl from that crime,” he said.

Shea visited the Van Dyke Houses Tuesday afternoon. Several community activists, including Daniel Goodine of the organization Men Elevating Leadership, were also at the scene all day to help anyone struggling with the deadly shooting. “We are here together, trying to pull together,” Shea said. “I am just praying for the family.”