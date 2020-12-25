NY Lottery to launch new “Money Dots” game

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced the debut of Money Dots, a new wagering opportunity with the popular Quick Draw game, giving players additional chances to win cash prizes of up to $50.

Money Dots is played using the same field of 80 numbers available in every Quick Draw game. After the traditional 20 Quick Draw winning numbers are drawn, the remaining 60 numbers are assigned a color. Each color – Yellow, Purple, Green and Red – represents a different cash value of $5, $10, $20 and $50, respectively.

Players win when a Money Dot is drawn that matches one of the Money Dot numbers printed on their ticket for that game drawing.

“Money Dots is a unique new feature that is colorful and fun to play. As we continue to explore new ways to engage players and support our mission to education, we also consider player convenience,” said Lottery Director Gweneth Dean. “While Money Dots can be purchased at all locations where Quick Draw is sold, draws can be watched in-store or through our New York Lottery mobile app in real-time or on demand.”

Each $1 Money Dots wager, which may be purchased separately from a Quick Draw wager, contains eight random Money Dots numbers. Advanced wagering for Money Dots will be available for up to 20 consecutive draws.

The game will be available starting Dec. 28.